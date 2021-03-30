Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge could be heading across pond.

The Mirror's John Cross reports the 31-year-old Sturridge is currently weighing multiple offers from Major League Soccer clubs with Inter Miami and D.C. United believed to have interest.

There is also believed to be interest in the Premier League for the Birmingham native who hasn't played competitive football since his release from Turkish side Trazbonspor in March 2020. Upon his release from the club, he was also handed a four-month ban by FIFA for breaching betting rules.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Sturridge made his senior debut in 2006 with City. He joined Chelsea in 2009 and after four seasons at Stamford Bridge, he headed to Anfield where he notched a 21-goal Premier League campaign in 2013-2014.

Capped 26 times by England, Sturridge last played in the Premier League in 2018 with West Brom.

The 2021 MLS season is set to begin in mid-April.