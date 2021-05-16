Former first round draft pick Kelvin Benjamin, who played four seasons at wide receiver, is signing with the New York Giants as a tight end, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants are signing former first-round WR, now TE, Kelvin Benjamin, source said. A potential comeback story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2021

Benjamin was selected by the Carolina Panthers 28th overall in 2014, and finished with 78 receptions for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns his rookie season.

The 30-year-old has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and has 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.