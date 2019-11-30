Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery and is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest and shoulder in his apartment in Pittsburgh on Friday Night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to WTAE, a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.