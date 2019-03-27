Former Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is reportedly retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

His former teammate with the Packers, retired wide receiver James Jones, who is now an analyst with NFL Network, reported the news on Twitter Wednesday morning.

🚨After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

The 33-year-old Nelson was released by the Raiders on March 14 after just one season with the team.

Prior to signing a two-year deal with the Raiders, Nelson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Packers, whom he had a considerable amount of personal success with. After being drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft (36th overall) by the Packers, Nelson went on to top 1,000 yards receiving in four of his nine seasons with the team.

Also during his time with the Packers, Nelson was named a Pro Bowler (2014) and was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for the 2016 season. He also helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in 2010 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nelson has amassed 8,587 career receiving yards and 72 touchdowns on 613 receptions.