There was speculation when the Oakland Raiders cut receiver Martavis Bryant at the end of training camp he could be in trouble and now ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the 26-year-old is facing a year-long suspension.

This would be Bryant's third suspension in four years for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Bryant was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, and played 36 games over three seasons for the team before getting traded to the Raiders for a third round draft pick.

In 15 games with eight starts in Pittsburgh last season, Bryant had 50 receptions 603 yards and three touchdowns. Over his career Bryant has 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.