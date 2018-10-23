1h ago
Report: Former Titans WR Matthews to sign with Jets
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Vikings 37, Jets 17
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Nearly a month after having his request to be released granted by the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Rishard Matthews appears to have found a new team.
Matthews will sign with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Matthews requested his release in September citing a decrease in playing time. The 29-year-old had just three receptions for 11 yards through three games with the Titans at the time of his release.
Matthews could be replacing Terrelle Pryor in the Jets receiving corps after New York released him last week.