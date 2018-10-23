Report: Former Titans WR Matthews to sign with Jets

Nearly a month after having his request to be released granted by the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Rishard Matthews appears to have found a new team.

Matthews will sign with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Titans’ WR Rishard Matthews is signing with the NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2018

Matthews requested his release in September citing a decrease in playing time. The 29-year-old had just three receptions for 11 yards through three games with the Titans at the time of his release.

Matthews could be replacing Terrelle Pryor in the Jets receiving corps after New York released him last week.