Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is not ready to hang up his cleats and is looking to play in the 2020 season if the opportunity presents itself, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Bautista last played in the 2018 season suiting up for three teams, all in the National League East.

The 39-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Atlanta Braves, 83 games for the New York Mets and 27 games for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Across the three teams, Bautista posted a .203 batting average with 13 homers and 48 RBIs.

He played for the Blue Jays from 2008-2017 posting the best numbers of his career, including leading the league in homers in both 2010 and 2011. He hit a career high 54 homers in 2010 and followed it up with a 43 homer season in 2011.

Bautista reached the All-Star game six consecutive seasons and finished in the Top-4 of MVP voting twice as a member of the Blue Jays.

He has also appeared with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles over the course of his 15-year MLB career.