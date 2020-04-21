Naylor: XFL's situation restores the CFL as 'the best alternative for players beyond the NFL'

The former commissioner of the now defunct XFL, Oliver Luck, is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination, according to multiple reports.

McMahon, the WWE chairman, who launched the second version of the XFL earlier this year, hired Luck to run the new football league for reportedly at least $20 million over a multi-year deal.

The XFL shut down earlier this month because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Per The Athletic, Luck's complaint reads:

"Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC ("Alpha"), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020. Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck’s employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon."

