New Washington linebacker Reuben Foster has agreed to stay on the Commissioner's Exempt list until his legal matters are resolved, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foster will likely be out for the remainder of the season after he was arrested for another domestic violence incident last weekend, which led to his release by the San Francisco 49ers.

Schefter added Washington expected Foster to not appeal his placement on the Exempt list and claimed him with the 2019 season in mind, not the remainder of this season.

In six games for the 49ers this season, Foster had 29 tackles.