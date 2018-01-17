Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is expected to practice Wednesday, which is a good indication of his availability Sunday according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Fournette appeared to injure his right ankle during the second quarter of last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the game but returned for the second half.

Fournette was also reportedly involved in a three-car accident on a Florida highway Tuesday but no one was hurt.

In 13 games during the regular season, he tallied 1,040 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

The Jaguars will play the New England Patriots for the AFC Championship Sunday with kickoff coming at 3:00 p.m.