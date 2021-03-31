Shortstop Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

According to Mark Feinsand, the extension kicks in beginning in 2022, meaning Lindor is now under contract with the Mets for the next 11 seasons.

Lindor’s extension kicks in beginning in 2022, per source. So he’s a Met for the next 11 seasons. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 1, 2021

Cleveland traded the four-time All-Star to New York along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco in January for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario plus a pair of minor league prospects, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

In 60 games in 2020, Lindor batted .258 with eight home runs, 27 runs batted in and a .750 OPS.

Twice a Gold Glove recipient, Lindor is a career .285 hitter. His best year offensively came in 2018, when he hit .277 with 38 HR, 92 RBI and led the American League with 129 runs.

The deal is the biggest in Mets history, surpassing the $138 million, eight-year agreement of captain David Wright that covered 2013-20.

More to come.