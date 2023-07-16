Report: Free agent WR Hopkins to sign with Titans
Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Sunday.
According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is for two-years, $26 million and is worth up to $32 million in incentives.
Hopkins reportedly will get a base salary of $12 million in the first year of the contract with a chance to get up to $15 million.
The Central, S.C. native had 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.
Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro receiver, was drafted 27th overall by the Houston Texans in 2013 and spent seven years with the club. He played the past three campaigns for Arizona.
The 31-year-old has 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in 145 career regular-season games.