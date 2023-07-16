Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is for two-years, $26 million and is worth up to $32 million in incentives.

Hopkins reportedly will get a base salary of $12 million in the first year of the contract with a chance to get up to $15 million.

The Central, S.C. native had 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro receiver, was drafted 27th overall by the Houston Texans in 2013 and spent seven years with the club. He played the past three campaigns for Arizona.

The 31-year-old has 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in 145 career regular-season games.