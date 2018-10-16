Report: Fuld withdraws name, Baldelli in the mix for Jays' manager

It appears Sam Fuld will not be the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays next season.

Fuld, who currently serves as the Philadelphia Phillies' major-league player information coordinator, was rumoured to be in the mix for the Jays' manager job but reportedly withdrew his name from consideration on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

The 36-year-old had an eight-year career in the MLB before retiring in 2015.

Sam Fuld, the #Phillies major-league player information coordinator, recently interviewed for the #Bluejays vacant managerial spot before withdrawing his name from consideration, source says. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) October 16, 2018

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Rocco Baldelli, who worked as the Tampa Bay Rays' major-league field coordinator this past season, is in the mix for the job.

Baldelli, 37, had a seven-year run in the Majors, mostly with the Rays, before retiring in 2010.

Rosenthal adds there is no current frontrunner for the job and other "unidentified candidates" are still in the running.

Sam Fuld and Rocco Baldelli have made strong impressions on the #BlueJays in their managerial search, sources tell The Athletic. No apparent front-runner; other, unidentified candidates are believed to be just as strongly in the mix. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 16, 2018

Last month, Toronto announced they would not bring back manager John Gibbons after back-to-back sub-500 seasons.