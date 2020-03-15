How a tense few hours changed everything in the NBA

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, NBA teams operating G League franchise expect the rest of the minor-league season will soon be cancelled, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

Beyond obvious calender issues, the fact G League teams travel on commericial airlines and generally are money-drains for NBA teams make it even harder to move forward for rest of the season. No imminent announcement and G-League teams have been told to stay in town for now. https://t.co/nd1DdGeoV5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

On the heels of the NBA suspending operations of its season because of the virus epidemic, the G League had previously announced that its season was suspended, as well.

The NBA's minor-league season typically runs through the end of March with playoffs beginning in April. Wojnarowski points out that the obvious calendar issues and the logistics associated with the G League - teams travel on commercial airlines and are "money-drains" for NBA teams - make it hard for the rest of the season to be played out.

An official announcement about the G League season isn't imminent, per Wojnarowski, but the teams have been told to stay in town for now.

The Toronto Raptors have operated their own G League team, the Mississauga-based Raptors 905, since the 2015 season.