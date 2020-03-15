1h ago
Report: G League season won't resume
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, NBA teams operating G League franchise expect the rest of the minor-league season will soon be cancelled, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.
TSN.ca Staff
On the heels of the NBA suspending operations of its season because of the virus epidemic, the G League had previously announced that its season was suspended, as well.
The NBA's minor-league season typically runs through the end of March with playoffs beginning in April. Wojnarowski points out that the obvious calendar issues and the logistics associated with the G League - teams travel on commercial airlines and are "money-drains" for NBA teams - make it hard for the rest of the season to be played out.
An official announcement about the G League season isn't imminent, per Wojnarowski, but the teams have been told to stay in town for now.
The Toronto Raptors have operated their own G League team, the Mississauga-based Raptors 905, since the 2015 season.