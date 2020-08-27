Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics set for later on Thursday has been postponed, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The postponement comes after players decided to resume the playoffs earlier on Thursday.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Thursday marks the second day of protest from NBA players over Sundays shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, by Kenosha, Wis., police. Games in the WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were also postponed in protest on Wednesday.

First-round Western Conference games between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have also been postponed, following a full slate of postponements on Wednesday.

This marks only the third time that NBA playoff games have not gone on as scheduled. Games were postponed in 1968 following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers postponed their respective playoff games in the spring of 1992 amid civic unrest in L.A. after the beating of Rodney King by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Players and referees convened in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando on Wednesday night to plot a path forward, with some wishing to end the playoffs entirely and others hoping to continue at a later date. The players came to a consensus to go ahead with the playoffs during the Thursday morning meeting.

An emergency Board of Governors meeting was also held on Thursday morning.

Sources: NBA players -- and league -- are aiming to restart games Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

The rescheduling of the postponed dates has yet to be announced, but The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the players and league are looking at a restart of the playoffs for Friday.

Sources: There will be another meeting later today with two players per team. https://t.co/EghY102JcM — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 27, 2020

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports a second players meeting - with two representatives per team - will be held later on Thursday.