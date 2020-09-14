Giannis Antetokounmpo had a three-hour lunch meeting with Milwaukee Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3-hour lunch with Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday covered the season, how Bucks can improve roster, Lasry confirming willingness to spend into luxury tax and agreement they’ll talk again after Giannis returns from a vacation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2020

The meeting covered the season, how the Bucks can improve their roster, as well as Lasry confirming his willingness to spend into the luxury tax going forward. The two sides also reached an agreement to have another talk once Antetokounmpo returns from an end-of-season vacation.

Although they had the best record in the NBA this season, the Bucks were bounced in five games in the Eastern Conference semis by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. They were defeated by the Toronto Raptors despite holding a 2-0 series lead in the Conference Finals last season.

During Antetokounmpo's tenure in Milwaukee, the Bucks have not advanced past the Conference Finals despite earning the top seed the past two seasons.

Antetokounmpo is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of next season and would be eligible to sign a supermax contract this off-season. Bucks general manager Jon Horst said last year the team will "of course" tender a supermax offer.

This was Giannis' seventh season in Milwaukee after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.