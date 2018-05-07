It looks like the San Francisco Giants dodged a bullet with staff ace Johnny Cueto.

Cueto was told he had a sprained elbow and not a ligament tear and is expected to return in six weeks, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

big relief for #SFGiants today. cueto will rest in belief/hope surgery can be avoided https://t.co/jd8BWdP6Qs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 7, 2018

Cueto is 3-0 this season with an ERA of 0.86 in five starts.

San Francisco hoped Cueto had overcome the blister and forearm issues that caused him to miss six weeks last year, when he went 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts.

Cueto was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 2016, making his second All-Star team, after signing a $130 million, six-year contract with the Giants.

San Francisco sits at 19-15, good for third place in the National League West.