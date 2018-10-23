The New York Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 23-year-old appeared in five games this season for the Giants and made 23 tackles while forcing one fumble.

Apple was selected 10th overall in the first round of the 2016 Draft and posted his best numbers, including his only career interception, in his rookie year.

The Saints were reportedly in the market for a cornerback, with Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson as a rumoured possibility, prior to this deal.