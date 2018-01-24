The New York Giants have hired former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher to run their defence, according to a report from ESPN.

Bettcher chose the Giants over the Tennessee Titans, who also offered him a defensive coordinator position, according to the ESPN report.

Bettcher had been the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons and ran a unit that finished sixth in total defence last year, giving up 310.9 yards per game, and 19th in scoring defence last year, giving up 22.6 points per game.

Prior to his time as DC, Bettcher was the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach and also has a year coaching outside linebackers with the Indianapolis Colts.