The New York Giants and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are "making progress" on a new contract, reports Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Sources: Giants, OBJ making progress on new deal. Seems to be reasonable optimism on both sides deal could be done by Week 1. https://t.co/Wh0ffwPE1r — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 23, 2018

Raanan adds that there is reasonable optimism that they could reach an agreement before the start of the season, one that Raanan reports will likely be "record breaking." Beckham originally said that he wanted to be the highest paid player in football, but Raanan writes that "he seems to understand the market for wide receivers makes that impossible at this time."

Ten of the 12 wide receivers selected in the first two rounds of the 2014 NFL Draft (Beckham was selected with the No. 12 overall pick) have received contracts within the past year. It's likely that Beckham's deal will be similar to (if not exceed) Antonio Brown's yearly term of $17 million and Mike Evans' total guaranteed salary of $55 million.

After briefly entertaining trade offers for Beckham at the start of the year, the two sides began seriously negotiating a new deal last month.

"I believe it will work itself out. It's a matter of time. Just like everything in life, it's timing," Beckham, 25, told reporters last week.

He has not yet played in the pre-season and isn't expected to suit up Friday night when the Giants take on the New York Jets.

The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace to have another strong season in 2017 before a broken ankle ended his campaign in Week 5. Through his first four games of the season, Beckham totaled 302 yards with 25 catches and three touchdowns. The season before, he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Giants will open the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.