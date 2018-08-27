The New York Giants have reportedly reached a massive contract extension with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants and Beckham Jr. have agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal which makes Beckham Jr. the league's highest-paid wide receiver.

For the #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr., this 5-year extension being finalized is the end to a long saga that results in both sides getting what they want — One of the best players in the game in a #Giants uniform for years to come and well-compensated for it. Win/win. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

Beckham Jr. will receive $65 million guaranteed, the highest-ever for a wide receiver and average over $20 million per season in each of the first three years.

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is currently the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, earning $17 million annually, per salary information website, Spotrac. Mike Evans (Buccaneers), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Brandin Cooks (Rams) all also reportedly earn more than $16 million annually.

Beckham was previously set to play the 2018 season on the final year of his rookie contact, which would pay him $8,459,000 per Spotrac.

Beckham, who missed most of last season after he fractured his left ankle, is entering his fifth NFL campaign after being selected 12th overall by the Giants in 2014. He has had a prolific start to his career, earning second-team All-Pro nods in 2015 and 16, and being named a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons.

Over his four-year career, Beckham has totaled 4,424 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns on 313 receptions.