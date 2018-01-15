The New York Giants are targeting Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as their next head coach, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

Rapoport added that Shurmur is expected to accept the job, if offered.

Shurmur has two years coaching experience with the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and 2012, as well as one game as the interim head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He has an overall record of 10-23 as a head coach with no playoff appearances.

Since leaving the Eagles after his interim coaching stint, Shurmur has been the offensive coordinator of the Vikings. The 52-year-old also has offensive coordinator experience with the Eagles and St. Louis Rams.