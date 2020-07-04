Gilbert Burns has withdrawn from his UFC 251 main event bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

Helwani reports that the promotion scheduled a charter flight from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, the location of the PPV event, for all of the American-based fighters and Burns and Usman were both not on the flight.



Burns tweeted on Saturday that he was not feeling well, but no official word as to why he withdrew from the fight has been released.



According to Helwani, the featherweight title rematch between champion Alexander Volkanovski and former belt holder Max Holloway is currently expected to be elevated into the main event slot, but there is a small hope the UFC can salvage the welterweight title headliner.



UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

