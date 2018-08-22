The final member of the San Antonio Spurs' famed trio that led the team to four NBA titles in 12 seasons could be ready to call it quits.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that 16-year veteran shooting guard Manu Ginobili is seriously contemplating retirement and will meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days.

Story filed to ESPN: No final decision yet, but San Antonio's Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retirement and will meet with coach Gregg Popovich in coming days to discuss future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2018

A two-time All-Star and the 2008 Sixth Man of the Year, the 41-year-old Argentine was a linchpin on Spurs championship teams in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Ginobili is also an Olympic gold medalist as part of the Argentina team that won the 2004 tournament in Athens.

The other two key member of those Spurs squads are already gone with Tim Duncan retiring in 2016 and Tony Parker signing with the Charlotte Hornets in July, while the team's current top star in Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Wojnarowski notes the Ginobili has continued to train this offseason at the Spurs facility.

Taken in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili made the jump to the NBA in 2002 following fours seasons in Italy where he was the back-to-back MVP in 2001 and 2002 for Virtus Bologna.

Only 12 active players have played in more games than Ginobili's 1057.

Over his 16 seasons, Ginobili has career averages of 13.3 points on .447 shooting, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds a night.