Olivier Giroud looks set to continue plying his trade in London, but just not for Arsenal.

The Guardian's David Hytner reports that the France striker is close to a move to Chelsea ahead of Wednesday's transfer deadline. The deal is believed to be in the range of £15 million.

Talks between Arsenal and Chelsea over Giroud have accelerated today. Agreement expected on 20m euro permanent transfer #afc #cfc — David Hytner (@DaveHytner) January 30, 2018

Giroud, 31, is in his sixth season with the Gunners, having signed from Montpellier in 2012.

A native of Chambery, Giroud's potential move is at least partially motivated by a desire for more playing time ahead of June's World Cup. Capped 69 times by Les Bleus, Giroud is hardly a lock for Russia with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin Gameiro and others pushing for spots in Didier Deschamps' side. Giroud has represented France at Euro 2012 and 2016, as well as the 2014 World Cup.