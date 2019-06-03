Raptors' focus is on getting one game in Oakland

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will be out indefinitely in the NBA Finals after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2, the Warriors have announced.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

Looney, who left Sunday's Warrior's 109-104 win over the Raptors early, underwent an MRI on Monday. The big man recorded one rebound and zero points in 10:23 of action prior to his departure.

The 23-year-old Looney, who is in his fourth season in the NBA after being drafted in the first round (30th overall) by the Warriors in 2015, has averaged 7.2 points per game and 4.6 rebounds this postseason.

An MRI on Monday also revealed that Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who left Sunday's game early as well, has a mild strain of the hamstring and has subsequently been listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The series between the Warriors and Raptors is tied 1-1.