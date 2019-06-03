An MRI on Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson revealed a mild hamstring strain on Monday and is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Thompson left Sunday's Game 2 in the fourth quarter with left hamstring tightness after landing awkwardly following a jump shot. The 29-year-old scored a team-high 25 points in a 109-104 Golden State victory in Game 2.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine," head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don't know what that means going forward."

It's unclear whether Kevin Durant, who hasn't played since the second round due to a calf injury, will return at some point in the NBA Finals while Kevon Looney is out indefinitely due to a collarbone fracture.