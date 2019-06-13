OAKLAND, Calif. — A person with knowledge of the situation says Goran Dragic has told the Miami Heat he is exercising his $19.2 million option for next season.

The person says Dragic spent several weeks weighing his decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither the guard nor the team has made any public announcement about the move.

Dragic was limited to 36 games for the Heat last season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists — which are also the same averages for his 11-year career with Miami, Phoenix and Houston. He had until later in the month to decide on his option, and the move means he can now be included in trades if the Heat are so inclined. He turned 33 last month and was a 2018 All-Star.

___

