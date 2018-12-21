Report: Gore doesn't need surgery, wants to keep playing

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore does not need foot surgery and should be fully recovered in a few weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doctors determined that Dolphins’ RB Frank Gore does not need foot surgery, he is expected to recover in a few weeks, and Gore wants to return next season for his 15th NFL year, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2018

Schefter added that Gore, who is the active leader in rushing yards, wants to return for his 15th season next year.

Gore's foot injury last week ended his streak of 126 consecutive games played, which was the longest active game streak among running backs.

The 35-year-old had 156 rushes for 722 yards for the Dolphins this season.