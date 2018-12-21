8m ago
Report: Gore doesn't need surgery, wants to keep playing
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Dolphins 17, Vikings 41
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore does not need foot surgery and should be fully recovered in a few weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added that Gore, who is the active leader in rushing yards, wants to return for his 15th season next year.
Gore's foot injury last week ended his streak of 126 consecutive games played, which was the longest active game streak among running backs.
The 35-year-old had 156 rushes for 722 yards for the Dolphins this season.