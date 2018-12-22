Free agent pitcher Kendall Graveman has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to a report by Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Kendall Graveman is going to the Cubs. Good bounce back candidate. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2018

Graveman appeared in seven games last season for the Oakland Athletics and posted a 1-5 record with a 7.60 ERA in 34.1 innings.

The 28-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Athletics, including a career best 10 win season in 2016.

He made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, before being included along with Franklin Barreto, Brett Lawrie and Sean Nolin in a deal for Josh Donaldson.