Damon "Snacks" Harrison is staying in the NFC.

The conference-leading Green Bay Packers claimed the veteran defensive tackle off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday according to the league's transaction wire.

Harrison, 32, was waived by the Seahawks on Monday. He appeared in six games for the club this season, recording nine tackles and forcing a fumble.

The William Penn product split last season between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

In his ninth season, the Lake Charles, LA native has appeared in 123 games with the New York Jets, Giants, Lions and Seahawks. For his career, Harrison has recorded 494 tackles, 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

He was a first-team All-Pro with the Giants in 2016.

The Packers (12-3) finish up their regular season with a visit to NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears (8-7) on Sunday.

A Packers win or Seahawks loss hands the Packers the top seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye.