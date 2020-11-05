Can the Niners possibly pull off the upset against the Packers tonight?

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to be active Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers barring any setbacks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones is expected to be active tonight barring any pregame setbacks, per source. The Packers plan to be “careful”, and do want to see how he feels pregame with his calf injury, but he is expected to be up tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

Schefter adds the plan is for Green Bay to be "careful" and they will want to see how his calf injury feels pre-game, but he is expected to play.

Jones has missed the last two weeks after sustaining a calf injury in practice. The games before, he rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 26 receiving yards.

For the season, Jones has 389 rushing yards and 161 receiving with seven total touchdowns.

Following their matchup with San Francisco, the Packers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.