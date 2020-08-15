The Green Bay Packers have just made Kenny Clark the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL by signing him to a four-year extension worth $70 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: Green Bay Packers NT Kenny Clark just signed a 4-year extension for $70 million, a deal that includes a hefty $25M signing bonus and makes him the highest paid NT in league history and the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2020

Clark's deal includes a $25 million signing bonus.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clarke will get $37 million in the first two years of the deal.

The deal locks in Clark for the next five seasons.

The 24-year-old had 60 tackles last season, including six sacks.