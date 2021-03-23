How will losing Linsley affect the Packers' O-line?

The Green Bay Packers are re-signing cornerback Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Packers are re-signing CB Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

The 25-year-old King spent the past four seasons with the Packers after the club selected him in the second round in 2017.

He played 11 games last year, recording 57 tackles and five pass defences.