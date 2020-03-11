Anderson: It'd 'be a dream come true' to play with Brady

Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham is reportedly getting a head start on free agency.

Packers are releasing TE Jimmy Graham on Thursday, per source. He will become an immediate free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers will release Graham on Thursday, ahead of next Wednesday's official start to the NFL free agency period.

Graham, 33, is being released with one more year remaining on his contract. He had spent the past two year with the Packers after signing with the club as a free agent ahead of the 2018 season.

Graham has also played for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints in his career. He has amassed 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns on 649 receptions over his previous 10 seasons.