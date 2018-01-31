It looks like Tyreke Evans’ days as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies are over. The front office plans to sit him during games until a deal is completed according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As trade discussions involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans intensify, front office plans to sit him out until a deal is completed, league sources tell ESPN. He'll start sitting vs. Pacers tonight. Trade deadline is next Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2018

This will begin Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers and is expected to continue up until the trade deadline next Thursday.

With trade talks involving the former No. 4 overall pick in 2009 "intensifying" according to Wojnarowski, a number of teams are said to be bidding for his services. Evans is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 19.5 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 45.8 per cent shooting. His three-point percentage of 39.2 is the highest of his career.

His performance has been night and day from a season ago where he averaged just 10.3 points per game on 40.5 per cent shooting.

The Grizzlies will play five times between their matchup with the Pacers and the trade deadline, including a date with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.