Two-time All-Star Joakim Noah is back in the NBA.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the veteran big man has signed a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Noah, 33, was released by the New York Knicks on October 13.

A native of New York City, Noah spent the last two seasons with the Knicks, signing a four-year, $72 million deal in the summer of 2016. But the oft-injured Noah only played 53 games over two years with the team, sidelined by knee and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

In 625 career games over 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, who took him with the ninth overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft out of Florida, and the Knicks, Noah has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Losers of three straight, the Grizzlies have been hobbled by injuries to their frontcourt early on this season, but still hold a 12-8 record and sit atop the Southwest Division.

Chandler Parsons (knee) remains out until the middle of December, while Marc Gasol (foot) is a game-time decision for the team's Friday night contest with the Brooklyn Nets.