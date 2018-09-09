Brady not looking for 'any drama' this season

The New England Patriots discussed trading Rob Gronkowski this off-season, according to a report Sunday morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, until the star tight end made clear he was only interested in playing for the Patriots.

The #Patriots had trade talks surrounding TE Rob Gronkowski this offseason. He stopped them by saying he wouldn’t play for any other team besides the Pats: https://t.co/8Pcv5OYDXa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

Per the report, trade talks ended when Gronkowski informed the Patriots he would rather retire than play for another team.

Rapoport added there was several interested parties in the All-Pro tight end and at one point it appeared a deal would get done.

After mulling retirement this offseason, Gronkowski is returning for his ninth season in the NFL, all with the Patriots.

The 29-year-old had 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns last season.