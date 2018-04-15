The New England Patriots' offseason program begins on Monday, but Rob Gronkowski will not be present.

Along with veteran quarterback Tom Brady, the tight end has informed the team that he will be absent come Monday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old native of Amherst, NY is still considering retirement, but remains in "good communication" with the team.

"We have the voluntary offseason program that starts on Monday," coach Bill Belichick said last week. "It will be heavily attended, but I know there are a couple players that I've talked to that have other commitments, but that's the way it always is. So, not really anything new there."

Schefter notes that there is a $250,000 bonus in Gronkowski's contract based on attending at least part of the team's voluntary offseason workouts.

A five-time All-Pro, Gronkowski is the Pats' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 76.

Brady will not be in attendance on Monday not due to health considerations, but because he is away on business in Qatar.