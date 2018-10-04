New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active tonight vs. the Colts despite the questionable status that limited his practice time this week as well as his availability Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2018

Gronkowski has been battling an ankle injury that limited his practice time this week and has him listed as questionable ahead of the Thursday Nighter.

The 29-year-old injured his ankle in the third quarter of the team's win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

Through four games this season Gronkowski has 17 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown.