Report: Gronkowski won't play vs. Titans
The New England Patriots will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Gronkowski is battling back and ankle injuries, with Rapoport reporting the Patriots are taking the cautious approach as they head into their bye week next week.
In seven games for the Patriots this season, Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown.