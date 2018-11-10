The New England Patriots will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) won’t play Sunday vs #Titans, source said. The team is taking the smart, cautious approach by making sure he’s back after the bye at full strength to close the season strong. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2018

Gronkowski is battling back and ankle injuries, with Rapoport reporting the Patriots are taking the cautious approach as they head into their bye week next week.

In seven games for the Patriots this season, Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown.