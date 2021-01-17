Clark on Watson's cryptic tweet: Deshaun is fed up and wants out

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Houston Texans organization that quarterback Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It's early in the off-season, there's a lot of time left, but Watson's feelings cannot and should not be underestimated," Schefter tweeted.

He added that there is no team in better position to put together a compelling trade package for Watson than the New York Jets.

Multiple reports indicate Watson is unhappy with his situation in Houston and wants the team to trade him. The 25-year-old owns a no-trade clause.

The Texans went 4-12 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Watson led the league in passing yards with 4,823 and tossed 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Watson has played four seasons with the Texans after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson.