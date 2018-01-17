Chances of winning the Super Bowl for the final four teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has had incredible success with OC Todd Haley. But that relationship was not sustainable. Haley is out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2018

While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has had success with Haley in charge of the offence since his hiring in 2012, Rapoport notes that the two had an unsustainable relationship.

The move comes after Steelers put up 42 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-ranked defence in the Divisional Round, but fell 45-42.

Steelers quarterback coach Randy Fichtner is reportedly considered the favourite to take his place due to his close relationship with Roethlisberger and offensive line coach Mike Mubchak.

With #Steelers OC Todd Haley not being renewed, QB coach Randy Fichtner is considered the favorite to take his place. He's close with OL coach Mike Munchak and with Ben Roethlisberger. But no firm decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2018

Under Haley, Roethlisberger put up career numbers and wide receiver Antonio Brown had five straight 100-catch seasons. The Steelers have made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but have not made it back to the Super Bowl since 2011 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Haley served as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2011.