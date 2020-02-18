Top 10: Raptors plays from the first half of the season

John Beilein signed a five-year deal to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer. He didn't even last one season.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland's coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein's expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team's return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein is leaving as head coach with associate J.B. Bickerstaff being elevated to head coach. He is expected to take over the job without the interim tag.

Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday when the team returns from the All-Star Break, Wojnarowski adds.

Before making the jump to the Cavs, the 67-year-old went 829-468 in college, including winning 428 games at the University of Michigan. He led the Wolverines to nine NCAA tournament berths and advanced to the Final Four twice in 12 seasons in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, Bickerstaff takes over with two previous NBA head coaching stints under his belt. Bickerstaff guided the Houston Rockets for 71 games in the 2015-16 season (37-34) and went a combined 48-97 over most of two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bickerstaff will be Cleveland's fourth head coach since the start of the 2018-19 season.