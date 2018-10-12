Miami Heat and forward Justise Winslow have agreed on a three-year, $39M extension according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Winslow was selected in the first round, 10th overall at the 2015 NBA Draft.

The contract comes ahead of Monday's deadline for rookie contract extensions, if players are not extended by that date they become restricted free agents after the season.

Winslow appeared in 68 games last season for the Heat and posted 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 24.7 minutes.