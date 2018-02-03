UFC 222 might soon to be looking for a new main event.

According to a report from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered an injury that will prevent him from defending his title against Frankie Edgar on March 3 in Las Vegas.

The UFC has not yet officially pulled Holloway from the event, but is expected to do so shortly according to Okamoto. The UFC is exploring other options to replce the main event.

The due were originally supposed to meet at UFC 218 in Detroit in October, but Edgar was forced to miss the bout with an injury.