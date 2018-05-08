The King continues his reign over the Eastern Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday night to close out their Eastern Conference semifinals series with a sweep, but not everybody was happy about it.

The Athletic's Jason Lloyd reports that shooting guard Rodney Hood refused to enter the game when coach Ty Lue attempted to substitute him in with 7:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cavs up by 30. The Cavs won the game 128-93.

Lloyd notes that Cavs general manager Koby Altman intends to meet with Hood to discuss the matter. Multiple sources told Lloyd that this wasn't a health issue and Hood was simply being petulant.

“This is the playoffs. We’re trying to win a championship,” a Cavs player told Lloyd. “This isn’t about you.”

If Hood's explanation for his actions isn't sufficient, a suspension could be forthcoming. Hood, 25, was the only Cav not to feature in Monday night's contest.

A native of Meridian, MS, Hood is in his fourth NBA campaign and his first season with Cleveland.

Originally taken in with the 23rd overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke, Hood was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline as part of the Cavs' radical roster makeover.

He has struggled mightily in the playoffs, averaging 4.6 points on .396 shooting, 1.1 assists and 1.4 boards over 17.0 minutes a night through 10 games.

The Cavaliers will meet the winner of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics lead that series 3-1.