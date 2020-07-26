Houston Astros ace and reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

The 37-year-old Verlander served as the Astros Opening Day starter in the team's 8-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on July 24, in both teams first game of the delayed 2020 MLB season. Verlander allowed just two runs and three hits over six innings of work in the game.

