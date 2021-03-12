Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss four to six weeks with a moderate groin strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old left Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings midway through the third quarter on a non-contact injury. The Rockets have lost 14 straight games and were already without their two leading scorers, John Wall and Christian Wood, who are dealing with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 27 games this season.