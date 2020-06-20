The Houston Rockets, who are one of the 22 NBA teams that are scheduled to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando beginning in July, are interested in signing

free agent guard Tyler Johnson, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Johnson, 28, was waived by the Phoenix Suns in February after playing in 31 games with the team this season. He spent part of the 2018-19 campaign with the Suns as well after being traded at the deadline from the Miami Heat.

Johnson, who was undrafted, began his NBA career with the Heat in 2014. After his first two seasons in Miami, the club signed the guard to a four-year, $50 million contract in 2016.

Over his six seasons in the NBA, Johnson has average 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.